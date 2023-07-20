The Dry Ridge Baptist Church was formed on July 12, 1817 out of the membership of the The Old Baptist Church on the Dry Ridge.
Though the names are very similar, those who formed this new church no longer believed the “Old” Calvinistic doctrine of the Old Church on the Dry Ridge.
Though they formed a separate church, they used the same log structure that once sat at the entrance of Conrad Lane in Williamstown, Kentucky. Some years later, after sharing the same building for a few years,
The Old Baptist Church moved to Williamstown, the new county seat, and the Dry Ridge Baptist Church (Freewill) moved to what would later become the town of Dry Ridge.
Historian Lloyd W. Franks wrote this about the split, “The Congregation of the Old Baptist church on the Dry Ridge had withstood Indian attack, cholera, and privation. But now, an Ancient Foe appeared, which threatened their very existence as an organized body.
In early 1817, Elder Christian Tomlin came to the area preaching the doctrine of the Free-Will, or New School Baptists.”
From the Minute Book from 1817:
“July the 12th Day, 1817, agreeable to the request of the brethren on the Dry Ridge, former members of New Providence, and helps from the several visiting churches met; from Mountain Island (1803) Benjamin Lambert, Samuel Simpson and William Davis; from Union (1802) J. W. Viand, James Croy, George Marshall; from the Forks of Licking (1795-now Falmouth) Alexander Monroe, in the fear of God proceeded 1st to constitute into a church of the Lord the six men and five sisters under named on the doctrines of the gospel as contained in the New Testament without referring to any other book. The church to be known by the name of the Dry Ridge.”
It is believed this body, formed in 1817, is what is now the present Dry Ridge Baptist Church located on Broadway in Dry Ridge.
