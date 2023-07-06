To provide aid in the effort of World War II, Grant Countians donated their scrap metal, which was piled in front of the Grant County Courthouse. As of today, we only have four photos of this scrap pile in the collection of the Grant County Historical Society. If you have pictures you could share of this scrap pile of 1942, or other historical Grant County photos, please reach out to me at jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com.

