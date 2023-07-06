To provide aid in the effort of World War II, Grant Countians donated their scrap metal, which was piled in front of the Grant County Courthouse. As of today, we only have four photos of this scrap pile in the collection of the Grant County Historical Society. If you have pictures you could share of this scrap pile of 1942, or other historical Grant County photos, please reach out to me at jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com.
Paywall Is Live
Attention Subscribers! We have now turned on the websites paywall, If you can no longer view content and you have a valid subscription with us please fill out the Subscription Issues Form linked below.
History corner
- By Colton Simpson Grant County Historical Society President
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.