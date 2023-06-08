On June 1, 1878, L. Johnson, J.J. Rucker, and J.N. Frost of Lexington gathered with eight individuals at the Grant County Court House to establish the Williamstown Baptist Church in Williamstown, Kentucky. The charter members consisted of Homer Westover, Mrs. E.H. Daniels, H.H. Westover, H.C. Musselman, Mrs. Jesse Musselman, Mrs. Alice DeJarnette, Mrs. Alice Wills, and P.W. Johnson. They promptly called C.H. McDowell as their pastor.
Initially, services were held at the Grant County Court House until the construction of a new church building on Mill Street, which was completed in 1883. The community rallied together to raise funds for the church, organizing various events such as quiltings, bazaars, rummage sales, and box and pie suppers. Dedication services took place in July 1883, and the church building, including furnishings, was completed at a cost of $3,000.
In 1919, the church building was moved from Mill Street to Main Street and purchased for $9,000. The church conducted its first Vacation Bible School in 1927. The building underwent remodeling in 1937, including the addition of a portico, Sunday School rooms, a balcony, new pews, an organ and carpeting. The remodeled edifice was dedicated in Sept. 1938.
In 1949, a parsonage was built at a cost of $12,370. In 1959, the church acquired the adjacent H.S. Needham property, which included a 14-room dwelling and over seven acres of land. Construction for the present church building began in 1963, with the lower level unit completed in 1965. In 1968, the upper structure construction began, and on Jan. 24, 1971, the first worship service was held in the new sanctuary. The entire building, along with its furnishings and facilities, was constructed at a cost of $375,000.
Remarkably, the church became debt-free by the end of 1976. Mission gifts through the Cooperative Program increased, and the church began giving 20% of regular offerings to missions. Many items within the church are memorials to loved ones.
The congregation expresses gratitude and acknowledges that great things have been accomplished by the grace of God. As recently as 2008, the church underwent an additional expansion project, entitled, “A Challenge to Build,” which resulted in the construction of the southern wing of the Church. Now with over 800 members, the Williamstown Baptist Church is thankful for God’s providence and many blessings in which He continues to give.”
For more information about the history of Grant County as well as the Historical Society of Grant County, contact jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com.
