This week we wanted to feature the General Store that once stood and operated in Heekin, Kentucky. Though we do not know exactly when the store was built, by many accounts it continued serving the community into the 1960s.
It faced the beginning of Chipman Ridge Road and would have once been near blacksmith shops, a toll-gate house, a shoemaker, a saw mill, a schoolhouse and a post office. No picture of this general store in Heekin was known to exist until a few weeks ago, when it was posted to a Facebook group of Grant County Memories and pictures.
We hope you know that your pictures are very important! If you have old pictures of Grant County history, please let us know by emailing us, posting them to Facebook, or message the Grant County Historical Society!
The Grant County Historical Society (GCHS) wants you to join them! Simply print out a membership form and mail it to GCHS or bring it to an Historical Society meeting. Meetings are the second Monday of each month. Forms can be found at www.historyofgrantcounty.org.
The next meeting will be featuring a picnic and “Show & Tell”! Bring your favorite piece of history and a friend! GCHS will be furnishing fried chicken for the whole party, and we are asking members to bring a side dish.
This is a great meeting to come to for any first time visitors or those who have wanted to join but never have. We hope to see you there! Meeting location is at the lower level of the Williamstown Baptist Church beginning at 6:00 P.M. on Aug. 14, 2023.
