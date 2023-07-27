Williamstown’s Hotel Donald burned on July 15th, 1996. Built in 1926 by well-known Grant County native Simon Billiter, he named the hotel after his son, Donald. Other than Billiter, the hotel was sponsored by the Williamstown Booster Club with many of the members of the Booster Club having bought stocks with the company.
A.B. “Happy” Chandler and Lt. Governor Thelma Stovall, along with numerous travelers passing through, stayed at the Donald. Unfortunately, the building was destroyed by arson on that July day. Two children, Cedic Kinman and Megan Davis, died in the fire.
The case was never solved and no perpetrator was ever found. Yet, as recently as 2015 — 19 years after the crime — the still unsolved case was reopened by Kentucky State Police, a Grant County mystery still unsolved.
For information about Grant County History or the Historical Society, contact: jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com
