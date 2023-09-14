Carter Caves State Resort Park will host an Adventure Experience on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is a one-day event featuring crawling cave tours, rappelling, recreational tree climbs, archery, tomahawk throwing and more.
The cost is $75 per person, which includes access to the adventure offerings, commercial cave tours and an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at Tierney Cavern. All necessary gear will be provided by the park.
To make reservations, call the park at 606-286-4411, extension 1. Limited space is available, and participants must be at least eight years old to register. Closed-toe shoes are also required to take part in the activities.
Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in the Carter County community of Olive Hill, and the park is known for having the highest concentration of caves in Kentucky. Accommodations are available at the Lewis Caveland Lodge, along with cottages and a campground.
For additional information, visit parks.ky.gov/olive-hill/events/events/ccsrp-carter-caves-adventure-experience.
Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks like Carter Caves, ten historic sites, and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
