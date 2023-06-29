The GCHS Class of 1988 will celebrate their 35th reunion
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Moonbird, 100 Arbors Drive, Dry Ridge
7 p.m. — Midnight
Dinner and drinks available for purchase. Casual attire.
RSVP by September 17 to Mary Lee Chance Smith
maryleechance
smith@gmail.com or 859-240-7739
