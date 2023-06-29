Class of 1988 35th reunion

Oh, the hair! Class of 88, what were we thinking?

The GCHS Class of 1988 will celebrate their 35th reunion

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Moonbird, 100 Arbors Drive, Dry Ridge

7 p.m. — Midnight

Dinner and drinks available for purchase. Casual attire.

RSVP by September 17 to Mary Lee Chance Smith

maryleechance

smith@gmail.com or 859-240-7739

