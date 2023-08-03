The conditional release of Hale Contracting, second readings of ordinances and more Enterprise Fleet discussions dominated the July 18 Williamstown City Council meeting.
Due to delays and other responsibilities, Dean Stith with Hale Contracting has requested to be released from the blacktopping contract for Conrad Lane. This action would reduce the contract amount by $20,000.
Mayor Mark Christopher said, “Originally the plan was…to do the subgrading of the road and then put in the blacktop, but as everything was delayed” the blacktopping has been postponed.
Logan Murphy, city engineer, clarified that the company has fulfilled the subgrade “one year maintenance contract” in which Hale was responsible for repairing potholes and other issues with the gravel now on the road.
Council members approved the release of Hale from the maintenance contract, with the caveat that any remaining work be finished prior to final release. Councilmember Jason Payne voted no; Councilmember Bob Perry voted present, not voting; the remaining councilmembers voted yes.
Council conducted second readings of and approval for:
• Ordinance 2023-09, Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget Amendment. The ordinance was approved with Payne voting no.
• Ordinance 2023-10, “David Parkway, LLC, Zone Change from Agricultural-One (A-1) to Residential-Four (R-4) for a 91.46-acre parcel of land on Conrad Lane.” Based on Grant County Planning Commissions recommendations, short term rentals (STRs) will not be allowed in the development.
• Ordinance 2023-11, “Skinner Self Storage, Inc., Zone Change from Residential-Five (R-5) to Highway-Commercial (HC) for a 1.20 acre parcel of land located at 423 South Main Street.
Catherine Blazer, Enterprise Fleet Sales (EFS), again addressed the council and introduced Katarra Reynolds, who would be the EFS representative to work directly with the city should they opt to contract with the company.
Blazer clarified some of the proposals she introduced at the July 10 council meeting. She specifically addressed “fixed maintenance fees,” which she explained would be for fleet vehicles furnished by her company.
The fees are based on historical costs of types of vehicles the company has developed. The 14 vehicles EFS is recommending be replaced are each older than 10 years. In order to be fair, the city wants to consider replacing them department by department.
Instead, Blazer recommended replacing “a couple vehicles per department.”
Christopher said the state has a similar program, but the difference is EFS offers maintenance and the state program does not.
Blazer said there are three ways EFS makes their money:
1) Vehicle manufacturers pay EFS for their business. She said their prices are competitive with state bid pricing.
2) The management fee only applies to vehicles bought through EFS and is a fixed cost. She said they want to eventually have all city vehicles on the EFS contract. Things such as GPS service, can add to the fee.
3) EFS charges a $500 disposition/disposal fee for each vehicle sold by EFS for the city.
The city will be developing a “wish list” from all departments and meet with EFS to discuss more specifics prior to making a decision on the proposed contract.
Christopher noted that two agenda items, “Farmers Market in Downtown Williamstown” and “Cedar Hill Drive Waterline Presentation/Discussion,” were tabled as Michael Miller and Bruce Poor, respectively, were unable to attend the meeting.
The subject of water tower repair work was also tabled until the next meeting when Department Superintendent Tim Beach would be able to attend.
Streetlights downtown are scheduled to be replaced.
The next meeting will be the regular meeting on August 3 at 6 p.m. at 400 North Main Street Williamstown. For more information, contact 859 824 3633.
