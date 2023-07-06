Clergy are taking notice; city and county council and court members are taking notice; Covington and Dry Ridge imposed moratoriums; renters see their pool of potential homes drying up. While real estate prices may go up; the amount of available real estate is not.
What is causing all of this? The issue is Short Term Rentals (STRs)--or what most of us eponymously refer to as “Airbnb’s” even though there are many different businesses out there renting out homes, rooms and tiny houses. STR rentals are ten days or less.
Last week we looked at STRs in general. This week, we look specifically at the affects of STRs here at home.
In Grant County, each city and the county have their own set of ordinances and procedures for STRs, including application processes, charges, etc. Various local ordinances include:
• Williamstown: original ordinance passed in 2022. Prospective STR owners must have proper zoning and occupational license, complete application and apply either in-person or via e-mail. Fees are $250 for the initial application and $150 for annual renewal ($250 for multi-unit). Includes fire-safety inspection and checklist.
• Dry Ridge: passed an ordinance this year placing a Temporary Moratorium on all new applications until December 31, 2023 “unless modified by the Dry Ridge City Council by further ordinance.”
• Crittenden: 2019 ordinance institutes fees of $25 per application and $25 for annual renewal. An occupational license must be obtained prior to the STR application. The application process can be done in person or online, but the inspection walk-through must be done in person.
• Corinth: none to date.
• Grant County: enacted first ordinance on June 28, 2019. Permit/registration fee is $25 initial and $25 annual renewal. Application can be done in person or via mail.
The county differs from the cities in that it is unincorporated. According to Colton Simpson, Deputy Judge/Executive, “In unincorporated Grant County, or in cities that do not have regulatory measures in place, a Short Term Rental Property Permit must be obtained by the Grant County Fiscal Court.”
Arguments abound for and against STRs. Some feel STRs should not be controlled by government as they are a part of the freedoms of capitalism and, as such, cannot or should not be capped or stopped by anyone but the money flow.
Others believe there should be a cap on the amount of STRs in any community to assure there is available housing for citizens.
To date, the only controls governments can institute are either modification of local planning and zoning requirements by allowing more zones to have STRs or limiting the amount of zones STRs can use.
Before 2016, STRs were not much known in Grant County. When Answers in Genesis opened their Ark Encounter, however, visitors from out of county, state and country began flocking to the attraction. Grant County’s location on I-75, within easy driving distance of Lexington, Cincinnati, and Louisville, made it perfect for tourist development.
And develop it did. Executive Director of Grant County Economic Development, Chamber and Tourism Jamie Baker addressed the effect of transient taxes, saying, “The Ark (is) the driving force behind why the county is receiving more transient room taxes than ever before.”
She continued, “They built it and people keep coming…Grant County just has to figure out how to keep them here and to give them things to do, and that’s why we are looking to add more events, make the community look nicer and to continue our marketing and promotion efforts to let people know we are a place they want to visit.”
And, at first glance, STRs were a boon for the community: real estate and local economies could grow. Any individual with a second home or a bit of property to build on--even little “villages” of bare bones shed homes--could profit from tourism. Taxes and fees can be collected for the cities and county.
However, there are negatives to counter the positives. Rentals being converted to STRs take up available properties for new residents and young folks just starting out. Rental costs on remaining long-term rental properties are left to skyrocket. Homes and building costs go up and up.
The lack of permanent housing options is being felt. At a meeting of the Dry Ridge City Council, a councilmember related that teachers are not coming to Grant County because there are no places to rent or buy homes—affordable or not. The boards of education have struggled because it is harder and harder to hire teachers not only due to salaries but also to the inability of prospective teachers to find a place to live.
Between a growing number of families who chose to homeschool and the STR-driven lack of housing for families with children, schools are losing valuable per-child revenues. Fewer people means less taxes to support the county.
The high cost of construction materials combined with rising land and rental prices along with loss of teachers and students create a perfect storm to stymie population growth.
The statistics speak for themselves. In 2021, Grant County’s population grew by just 2.3% compared to the 3.7% Kentucky and 7.3% U.S. averages.
Looking at raw statistics for housing, according to the U.S. Census, as of July 1, 2022 there were 10,258 housing units in Grant County. According to local numbers, by mid-June, 2023 there are roughly 238 STRs in Grant County: nearly 70 in the county/unincorporated area, 112 in Williamstown, 49 in Dry Ridge, 4 (with two pending) in Crittenden, and at least one in Corinth.
These numbers mean that 2% of the available housing in Grant County is tied up in STRs. While Dry Ridge has instituted a moratorium until December, the other cities and the county are all actively accepting applications (including Corinth, though it has not addressed the issue via ordinance), so the number of STRs continues to increase.
Of course, there are taxes to be levied and collected. Along with application fees, occupational licenses, property fees and other taxes, a 3% transient tax is collected. According to Simpson, “All transient room taxes collected by the Grant County Fiscal Court are sent to the Tourism and Convention Commission after withholding a 3% collection fee” by the county. In other words, 97% of the transient taxes collected by the county is turned over to the Grant County Tourism Commission.
According to Baker, these monies are “used for beautification projects around the county and to support tourism-sponsored events, such as the Southern Summer Jam at the Grant County Fairgrounds on June 17 and Country Christmas. Additionally, she said transient room taxes are used to support events such as “Dry Ridge’s Party in the Park planned for Labor Day. Those funds are also used to support events such as Fitness For Life Around Grant County’s Derby Dash and the Grant County Fair.”
Besides supporting events, Baker said, “A portion of the transient room tax has been used to staff the William Arnold Log Cabin and now Sherman Tavern from May through October to give visitors and residents a step back in time to learn of some of Grant County’s history.”
She further stated, “The tourism board has also set aside money for a matching grant program for the county and cities for larger projects, such as the amphitheater project in downtown Williamstown.” The projects are all “designed to bring tourists to the area, give them something to do while they are here, and an added benefit is that it also improves the quality of life for our residents by giving them more entertainment options closer to home.”
In the end, STRs are driven by tourists and their dollars. As long as there are tourists in Grant County, there will be STRs, hotels and motels. The questions of how many STRs there are; how they are regulated; how to balance the needs of transient versus permanent residents as well as how monies are collected and spent remains up to the cities and county to determine.
