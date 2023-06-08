In September and October, 2022 the county welcomed Deputies Shy Thompson and Michael Wells, respectively, to the ranks of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD). After finishing the Kentucky Police Academy, both deputies began their full duties with GSCD in April and May this year.
Coming on board in September, Thompson is originally from southeastern Ohio, but she has lived here in Grant County for just over two years. She said she “always had an interest in law enforcement but never really thought about making a career out of it until a few years ago.” Once she made her decision, she pursued it to where she is now in her current position.
When not working, she enjoys “hunting, fishing--anything outside!” She also tries to “spend as much time as possible with my family,” spending time with her boyfriend, visiting her parents or “spending time with them when they come down to visit.”
On joining GCSD, she said, “Working at the Sheriff’s Department has been amazing so far; everyone is very supportive and encouraging.”
Wells, who came onboard in October, originally hails from Grant County. “I have lived here my whole life.”
He said, “I never thought about being in law enforcement until I went on a ride along,” which is an arrangement for a civilian to spend a shift in the passenger seat of an emergency vehicle. A ride-along is a good way to become acquainted with the challenges of being an emergency responder.
Wells said that after the ride along, “I decided that’s what I want to do.” He said wanting to “help the people in the community” made him go into law enforcement.
In his off time, he said he “enjoy(s) riding side by sides with my wife, Destiny, and my boys, Levi and Cooper.”
On joining GCSD, he said, “Being a deputy so far has been great. I work with great people.”
