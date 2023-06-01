Results from the Ryle Invitational Friday, May 19:
- Audrey Shelton- 2nd place in girls 3200m run
- Johannah Lane and partner athlete Emma Ray- 2nd place in unified shot put
- Ellee Lane and partner athlete Aidan Williams- 4th place in unified long jump
- Johannah Lane and partner athlete Owen Leap- 5th place in unified long jump
- Lexi Day- 5th place in girls long jump
- Ellee Lane and athlete partner Hayden Hughett- 5th place in unified shot put
- Emma Ray- 5th place in girls shot put
- Ellee Lane and partner athlete Lexi Day- 6th place in unified 2x50m relay
- Johannah Lane and partner athlete Owen Leap- 7th place in unified 2x50m relay
- Jasmine Swartz- 7th place in girls 300m hurdles
- Lexi Day- 8th place in girls 300m hurdles
Results from the Class AAA Region 5 Regionals at Dixie Heights High School:
- Girls 3200m run — Region Champion: Audrey Shelton
- Girls 1600m run- Region Runner-Up: Audrey Shelton (school record)
- Boys 1600m run- 3rd: Lincoln Herald, 15th: Andrew Powers
- Unified Long Jump- Region Runner Up: Ellee Lane with partner athlete Aidan Williams; 3rd: Johannah Lane with partner athlete Owen Leap
- Unified Shot Put- 3rd: Johannah Lane with partner athlete Emma Ray; 4th: Ellee Lane with partner athlete Hayden Hughett
- Girls Shot Put- 4th: Emma Ray
- Boys 300m hurdles- 5th: Gavin Scroggins
- Boys 4x100m relay: 6th: Owen Leap, Gavin Scroggins, Darien Snedicor, and Kaleb Dionne
- Boys 3200m run- 8th: Lincoln Herald, 14th: Andrew Powers
- Unified 2x50m relay-
- 7th: Johannah Lane with partner athlete Owen Leap; 8th: Ellee Lane with partner athlete Lexi Day
- Boys 4x800m relay- 9th: Francisco Wodraska, Kamren Gambrell, Devlin Snedicor, and Andrew Powers
- Boys 110m hurdles- 9th: Gavin Scroggins
- Boys 4x200m relay-9th: Darien Snedicor, Conner Steinborn, Aidan Williams, and Francisco Wodraska
- Girls Discus- 9th: Emma Ray
- Boys Discus- 12th: Hayden Hughett
- Girls Long Jump- 10th: Lexi Day
- Boys Long Jump- 11th: Owen Leap, 14th: Aidan Williams
- Boys High Jump-12th: Aidan Williams
- Boys 100m dash- 12th Owen Leap, 14th: Kaleb Dionne
- Boys 200m dash- 12th: Darien Snedicor, 13th: Kaleb Dionne
- Boys Shot Put- 13th: Hayden Hughett
- Girls 100m dash- 14th: Jasmine Swartz, 15th: Sarah Maynard
- Girls 400m dash- 14th: Sarah Maynard
- Boys 400m dash- 17th: Francisco Wodraska
- Girls 300m hurdles- 14th: Jasmine Swartz
- Boys 800m run- 15th: Kamren Gambrell, 16th: Devlin Snedicor
State Qualifiers
- The following athletes have qualified to compete at the KHSAA Class AAA State Meet on June 3rd at the University of Kentucky:
- Audrey Shelton: girls 3200m run and girls 1600m run
- Lincoln Herald: boys 1600m run
- Emma Ray: girls shot put
- Ellee Lane with partner athlete Aidan Williams: unified long jump
- Ellee Lane with partner athlete Hayden Hughett: unified shot put
- Ellee Lane with partner athlete Lexi Day: unified 2x50m relay
- Johannah Lane with partner athlete Emma Ray: unified shot put
- Johannah Lane with partner athlete Owen Leap: unified long jump and unified 2x50m relay
