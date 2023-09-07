Saturday, Aug. 26
CROSS COUNTRY
The Grant County Cross Country team hosted and competed in the 50th Annual Grant County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sherman Elementary.
Boys Varsity
• 1st Lincoln Herald (His winning time of 16:18.5 broke the course record.)
• 22nd Andrew Powers
• 51st Nate Hamm
• 63rd Kamren Gambrel
There were 107 runners in the boys’ varsity race.
Girls Varsity
• 54th Jasmine Swartz
• 72nd Sarah Maynard
There were 104 runners in the girls’ race.
Boys JV
• 19th Cade Wagner
There were 56 runners in the boys JV race.
The next competition for the cross country team will be Sept. 9 at Ryle.
LADY BRAVES VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Braves varsity volleyball team placed 2nd in the Seeds for Success Fleming County Tournament. They finished 4-1, coming up short in the championship game against Clinton County, a team they beat earlier in the day.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
The Braves defeated Scott High School 1-0 in a non-conference away game.
Monday, Aug. 28
LADY BRAVES SOCCER
The Lady Braves soccer team beat Holmes High School 8-2.
JV FOOTBALL
The JV team fell to Western Hills 28-6.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
BRAVES SOCCER
The Braves soccer teams faced off against Boone County at home. The JV squad tied the Rebels 1-1 while the varsity team soundly beat their non-conference rival 4-1.
LADY BRAVES VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Braves took on Bracken County with the following results:
• Freshmen won 2-0
• JV lost 2-1
• Varsity won 2-0
Wednesday, Aug. 30
LADY BRAVES VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Braves scored a 9-0 victory over Covington Latin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.