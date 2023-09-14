Friday, Sept. 1
Football
The Braves took a non-conference loss to Holy Cross at home, falling 21-18.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Volleyball
The Lady Braves traveled to Simon Kenton to take on the Lady Pioneers.
The freshmen lost 2-0; JV fell 2-0; and the varsity team was defeated 3-0.
JV Football
The JV team beat Harrison County in an away game. The final score was 16-6
JV Boys Soccer
The Braves hosted Williamstown, defeating the Demons 9-1.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Braves hosted Harrison County, winning 5-1.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Girls Soccer
The Lady Braves took their second loss of the season. They fell to Walton Verona 5-0.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Boys Soccer
In their respective games against Simon Kenton, the boys JV team fell 3-0, and the varsity was defeated 2-1.
Volleyball
The varsity volleyball teamed played Bishop Brossart, losing 3-0.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Braves soccer team demolished Paris in a 10-0 victory.
Friday, Sept. 8
Football
The varsity football team played an away non-conference game at Rockcastle County. Final score was Rockcastle County 63, Grant County 27.
