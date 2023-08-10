Owen County Park was the place to be for the 12th annual Battle of the Bluegrass softball tournament, hosted by Grant County Special Olympics.
The tournament, which takes place the last weekend of July, featured 13 teams from across Kentucky to compete in three divisions.
The Grant County team consists of athletes from Grant, Owen, Kenton Campbell and Pendleton counties and is coached by Bev Bass and Billy Brown.
Brown, the organizer, relies on community effort to make the tournament successful every year. Umpires Robb Chaney, Jude Canchola and David Lilly can always be found on the fields lending a hand.
“The community support we receive from Owen County is far superior to any county. Owen County Parks and Recs, Fire & Rescue, Larry Dale Perry, Air Med and the Fair Board are to name few,” said Billy Brown.
“I have developed a personal relationship with the coaches, parents and athletes over the years. Some of athletics have been playing in this tournament since I have been volunteering.”
Robb Chaney has been an umpire since 2014.
Coach Bass said his highlight of the day was when one of his players, Marty Miller, got up to the bat and yelled out, “This one’s for you, mom.” He then hit an inside-the-park home run.
“That gave me cold chills,” Bass said.
Grant County Special Olympics will be hosting another event in Owen County, the Rebel Run Basketball Tournament. It will take place on the last Saturday of Jan., 2024 at the Owen County High School and MBMS gyms.
Special Olympics is an international program of year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than a million children and adults with intellectual disabilities, according to the Kentucky Special Olympics website.
