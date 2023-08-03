On Saturday, July 23 and Sunday July 24, the Grant County Braves and Lady Braves soccer teams competed in the Bluegrass State Games.
Over the course of the tournament, the boys faced off in three pre-season games, taking a loss in the first game, followed by a win in the second, and then a tie in the third and final game.
During the first game, against Meade County, the Braves initially remained close at 1-1 before faltering in the final minutes and allowing the Green Wave to pull ahead 2-1. In contrast, the Braves performed much stronger against Russell, taking a 4-0 win Saturday evening.
Unfortunately for Grant, in the third game they were unable to find a win against Lafayette. The Braves’ 1-0 lead crumbled just shy of the five-minute, mark allowing the Generals to tie the game.
Meanwhile, the Lady Braves held a record of 1-1 in the Bluegrass State Games. Taking a 3-1 victory over Caldwell County on Saturday, the girls opened the tournament strong. After a team dropped out of the competition, the Lady Braves played their second game against Villa Madonna and took a 0-1 loss. Despite fighting hard the Braves fell just short Sunday afternoon concluding the tournament.
As both teams return home they now prepare for the upcoming Soccerama games to close the pre-season.
