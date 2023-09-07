Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 28, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office:
· Served 16 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent four hours serving court
· Made one arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 125 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENT
8/23 — Deputy Nikko Ciancanelli responded to a noninjury accident on US 25 Business at 6:10 p.m. involving a 2015 GMC driven by Jacob Cheesman, 34, of Dry Ridge and a 2003 Mini PC driven by Trinity Marshall, 17, of Dry Ridge.
ARREST
8/24 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Victoria Johnson, 45, of Crittenden on Dixie Highway at 6:26 a.m. on offense or charge of non payment. Johnson was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
