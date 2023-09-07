The Grant County Sheriff’s Office participates in several projects during the year that benefit the local community in a variety of ways.
Their biggest annual event is Shop with a Cop. Fundraisers throughout the year help finance the shopping trip to end all shopping trips for lucky local children.
According to Sheriff Brian Maines, “This program was started to shop for children that may not otherwise have much of a Christmas.”
Each year, 20 children are selected, chosen from each of the county’s five elementary schools by the Family Resource Centers.
The big day happens the first Saturday in December. Every child is paired with a deputy or officer that morning.
Maines describes the event, saying, “The child is picked up at their home and brought to our office. Once all 20 kids are at our office we then line up and travel to Walmart, letting the child work the lights and sirens.” They parade into the Walmart parking lot, sirens blaring.
Inside, the children shop for themselves as well as other family members in the home. “After shopping,” Maines says, “we then travel to the extension office where the children eat pizza and play games while volunteers wrap the gifts for them and their family members.”
Another project that helps local families is Cram the Cruiser. Chaplain Timothy Polley spearheads this event, in which a large Sheriff’s Office vehicle is parked at Walmart for a day. Shoppers are invited to purchase non-perishable food items in hopes of stuffing the cruiser full. All donations go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry to assist those with food insecurity.
For the sixth year, the Sheriff’s Office is also participating in the Pink Patch Project. Every October, public safety organizations worldwide raise money for breast cancer awareness as well as treatment and research.
The money raised by the sale of specially designed Pink Patch badges, challenge coins, coffee, mugs, and other items stays right here in Grant County. The cancer care department of St. Elizabeth has benefited, receiving comfortable chairs, televisions, and a blanket warmer for their chemotherapy room.
If you have an opportunity to help the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in any of its local charitable endeavors, please do so. By helping them, you’ll be helping a neighbor.
