Between July 23 and July 30, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
· Served 43 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent 10 hours serving court
· Served one Emergency Protective Orders
· Responded to on accident (out of county of residence)
· Made five arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 210 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
7/25 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury accident on US 25 Business at 8:48 AM involving a 1997 Chevrolet driven by James Anderson, 42, of Dry Ridge and a 2022 Ford driven by David Osborne, 47, of Dry Ridge.
7/24 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury accident on Taft Highway at 8:50 AM involving a 2007 Dodge driven by Steven Amorese, 20, of Dry Ridge and a 2014 Toyota driven by Alexandra Shelton, 27 of Crittenden.
ARRESTS:
7/27 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Kyle Livengood, 35, of Corinth on Ferguson Boulevard at 7:38 PM on offense or charge of Probation Violation/NO Bond. Livingood was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
7/30 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Brandon Smith, 37, of Williamstown on Stone Schoolhouse Road at 11:29 PM on offense or charge of Complaint Warrant. Smith was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.