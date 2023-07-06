Between June 12 and June 25 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department
• Served 82 summons and/or subpoenas
• Spent 25 hours serving court
• Served two Emergency Protective Orders
• Responded to four accidents (out of county of residence)
• Made six arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
• Drove 523 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
• June 19 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury, single vehicle accident on I-75 South at 1:00 PM involving a 2003 BMW driven by Derek Simpson, 55, of Williamstown.
• 6/18 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury accident on Markim Drive at 1:42 PM
involving a 2005 Honda driven by Ebrique Torres, 24, of Crittenden and a 2011 Toyota driven by Logan Leesemann, 33, of Crittenden.
• 6/16 — Sargent Mike Wright responded to a noninjury accident on I-75 North at 7:48 AM involving a 2021 Chevrolet driven by Danny Alexander, 63, of Crittenden and a 2010 Honda driven by Brittany Frazee, 44, of Dry Ridge.
• 6/15 — Deputy Shy Thompson responded to a noninjury, single vehicle accident on I-75 North at 4:50 PM involving a 2019 Hyundai driven by Lisa Bailey, 50, of Williamstown.
• 6/15 — Deputy Brandon Markesbery responded to a single vehicle accident on Owenton Road at 6:10 PM involving a 2010 Jeep driven by Gary Brannock, 36, of Williamstown.
• 6/15 — Sargent Mike Wright responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on Leabonon Road at 11:07 AM involving a 2008 Chevrolet driven by Eric Brooks of Dry Ridge.
• 6/15 — Deputy Michael Wells responded to a noninjury accident on Cynthiana Street at 12:36 AM between a 2018 Ford driven by Angela Tharpe, 50, of Williamstown and a 1997 Acura belonging to Billy Barnett, 30, of Williamtown.
CITATIONS
• June 12 — Deputy Tanner Miles arrested Thomas Worthington, 41, of Dry Ridge on Lemon Northcutt Road at 1:00 AM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear X’s 5. Worthington was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
• June 13 — Deputy Bobby Webb arrested Randy Moore, 47, of Williamstown at the Judicial Center at 11:30 AM on offense or charge of Contempt of Court. Moore was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
• June 14 — Deputy Bill Maurer arrested Kimberly Bohnan, 57, of Williamstown at the Judicial Center at 3:16 PM on offense or charge of Probation Violation. Bohnam was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
