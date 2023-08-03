Between July 16 and July 23, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
Served 41 summons and/or subpoenas
Spent 10 hours serving court
Served one Emergency Protective Orders
Responded to one accident (out of county of residence)
Made five arrests/warrants (out of county of residence)
Drove 285 miles transporting prisoners
Accidents
7/19 — Deputy Trent Dalton responded to a noninjury accident on South I-75 at 5:08 PM involving a 2019 Kia driven by Gracie Button, 18, of Dry Ridge and a 2017 Ram driven by Matthew Carroll, 27, of Parlin, New Jersey.
7/16 — Deputy Bryan Panko responded to a noninjury accident on North Fork Drive at 7:11 PM involving a 2022 Dodge driven by Angela Stewart, 42, of Cleves, OH and a 1999 GMC driven by John Nash (parked), 42, of Crittenden.
7/17 — Deputy Adam Prince responded to a noninjury accident on Dixie Highway at 6:40 PM involving a 2027 Chevrolet driven by Raymond Sams, 70, of Dry Ridge and a 2019 Ford driven by Robert Sapio, 70, of Land O’ Lakes, FL.
Citations/Arrests:
7/21 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Raymond Preston, 32, of Dry Ridge on US 25 Business at 3:15 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Preston was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
7/21 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Ray Beach, 32, of Dry Ridge on US 25 Business at 3:15 AM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Beach was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/18 — Deputy Trenton Dalton arrested Kayla Mayer, 32, of Crittenden on US 25 Business at 10:44 AM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Mayer was held in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/19 — Deputy Tanner Miles arrested Dennis Sandlin, 49, of Crittenden at 1:02 AM on Dixie Highway on Offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Sandlin was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/20 — Deputy Bill Maurer arrested Joseph Zeis, 50, of Williamstown at 2:05 PM at the Grant County Judicial Center on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Zeis was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/8 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Raymond Fugate, 37, of Crittenden on KY 491 at 3:22 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Fugate was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
