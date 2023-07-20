Between July 02 and July 09, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
· Served 43 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent 12 hours serving court
· Served one Emergency Protective Order
· Responded to on accident (out of county of residence)
· Made one arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 275 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
7/8 — Sargent Brandon Markesbery responded to a noninjury accident on Fashion Ridge Road at 4:07 PM involving a 2012 Ford driven by Ellie Anderson, 18, of Owenton and a 2010 Dodge driven by Arnold Sargent, 82, of Williamstown.
7/4 — Deputy Shy Thompson responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on Cordova Road at 10:44 PM involving a 1998 Lincoln driven by Charles Perleberg, 23, of Williasmtown. Perleberg was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
7/2 — Deputy Jacob Perkins responded to a noninjury accident on Taft Highway at 7:11 PM involving a 2017 Chevrolet driven by Valeria Beagle, 47, of Williamstown and a 2006 Ford driven by Bobby Messer, 67, of Owenton.
CITATIONS/ARRESTS
7/9 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Raymond Fugate, 38, of Dry Ridge on Kentucky 491 at 3:22 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Fugate was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
7/7 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Justin Loomis, 30, of Crittenden on Dixie Highway at 8:02 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Loomis was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.