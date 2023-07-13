Between June 25 and July 7 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
• Served 18 summons and/or subpoenas
• Spent 12 hours serving court
• Served one Emergency Protective Orders
• Responded to one accidents (out of county of residence)
• Made five arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
• Drove 325 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
June 25 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury, single vehicle accident on Lemon Northcutt Road at 9:40 AM involving a 2017 Chevrolet driven by Bradley Fiscus, 20, of Dry Ridge.
June 25 — Deputy Kevin Gorton responded to a noninjury accident on I-75 North at 3:28 PM involving a 2017 Ford driven by Dianna Rich, 66, of Cincinnati and a 2019 Tesla driven by Michael Foley, 62, of Williamstown.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
June 27 — Deputy Bo Hammonds arrested Dalton Haynes, 27, of Dry Ridge on Jillian Drive at 2:22 AM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear X’s 5. Haynes was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
June 27 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Mahala Haynes, 26, of Dry Ridge on Jillian Drive at 2:22 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear X’s 5. Haynes was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
June 28 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Courtney Frierson, 33, of Dry Ridge on Jonesville Road at 11:42 PM on offense or charge of Complaint Warrant. Frierson was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
June 28 — Deputy Bo Hammonds arrested Jason Griffith 52, of Dry Ridge on Barnes Road at 12:31 PM on offense or charge of Non-Payment Griffith was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
June 28 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Christopher Tritschler, 52, of Williamstown on Corinth Road at 12:31 PM on offense or charge of Complaint Warrant. Tritschler was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
June 30 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Timothy Barnett, 52, of Dry Ridge on Blackburn Lane at 5:46 PM on offense or charge of Complaint Warrant. Barnett was lodged in the Grant county Detention Center.
July 1 — Deputy Kevin Gorton arrested Samatha Jackson, 39, of Corinth at 7:39 PM on Barnes Road on offense or charge of Failure to Appear X’s 2. Jackson was lodged the in Grant County Detention Center.
