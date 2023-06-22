Between June 4 and June 12, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
- Issued 61 summons and/or subpoenas
- Spent 12 hours serving court
- Served one Emergency Protective Order
- Responded to one accident (out of county of residence)
- Made four arrests/warrants (out of county of residence)
- Drove 325 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
June 5 — Sargent Brandon Markesbery responded to an injury accident with minor injuries on Taft Highway at 3:03 PM involving a 2014 Volkswagen driven by Caleb Coldiron, 18, of Crittenden and a 2018 Ford driven by Erin Colson, 36, of Dry Ridge.
June 6 — Deputy Kevin Gorton responded to a noninjury accident on Taft Highway at 3:21 PM involving a 2021 Foretravel driven by Keith Hibbard, 49, of Oxford, OH and a 2017 Buick driven by Williams Points, 84, of Dry Ridge, KY.
CITATIONS
June 6 — Colonel Todd Cummins arrested Ronald Houze, 55, of Williamstown on Barnes Road at 3:19 PM on offense or charge of failure to appear. Houze was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
June 10 — Deputy Bo Hammonds arrested Donnaalicia Large, 34, of Williamstown on Ferguson Boulevard at 9:45 AM on offense or charge of failure to appear. Large was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
