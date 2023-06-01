Between May 14 and May 21, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
· Served 36 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent 14 hours serving court
· Served one Emergency Protective Orders
· Responded to one accident (out of county of residence)
· Made seven arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 256 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
May 20 — Deputy Bryan Panko responded to a noninjury accident on US 25 Business at 10:21 p.m. involving a 2021 Jeep driven by Anthony Janis, 34, of Dry Ridge and a 2020 Lincoln driven by owner Diane McCarthy, 66, of Tallahassee, FL.
May 16 — Deputy Kevin Gorton responded to a noninjury accident on Gardnersville Road at 5:37 p.m. involving a 2020 Toyota driven by Dennis Finkenstadt, 54, of Crittenden and a 1996 Ford driven by Robert Pearson, 24, of Crittenden.
May 16 — Sargent Mike Wright responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on I-75 South at 1:34 p.m. involving a 2018 Toyota driven by Revecca Bowling, 26, of Dry Ridge.
May15 — Deputy Shy Thompson responded to a noninjury accident on Turner Road at 4:47 involving a 1996 GMC driven by Rudy Bartley of Corinth and a 2004 Dodge driven by Charles Wainscott, 63 of Corinth.
CITATIONS
May 17 — Deputy William Mauer arrested Matthew Mason, 22, of Dry Ridge at the Grant County Judicial Center at 11:05 a.m. on offense or charge of failure to appear X’2. Mason was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
May 18 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Thomas James, 34, of Dry Ridge on Tyler Drive at 3:59 p.m. on offense or charge of failure to appear X’2. James was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
