Between July 09 and July 16, 2023 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
· Served 66 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent 15 hours serving court
· Served one Emergency Protective Orders
· Made four arrests/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 322 miles transporting prisoners
· Responded to one accident (out of county of residence)
ACCIDENTS
7/14 — Deputy Michael Wells responded to a noninjury accident on Gardnersville Road at 1:12 PM involving a 2015 Nissan driven by Raymond Preston, 36, of Crittenden and a 2011 Honda driven by Makko Sasaki, 54, of Demossville.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
7/14 — Deputy Chaz Jordan arrested Nicholas Farthing, 26, of Crittenden on Barnes Road at 12:19 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Fugate was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
7/11 — Deputy Bobby Webb arrested Christi Perosky, 43, of Dry Ridge at the Judicial Center at 9:18 AM on offense or charge of Contempt of Court. Perosky was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/11 — Sargent Mike Wright arrested Cora Warner, 36, of Williamstown on Humes Ridge Road at 11:47 AM on offense or charge of Contempt of Court. Warner was held in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/10 — Deputy Adam Prince arrested Johnny Harmeling, 27, of Williamstown at 9:50 PM on Barnes Road on Offense or charge of Complaint Warrant. Prince was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/10 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Natalie Hall, 36, of Crittenden at 7:46 PM on I-75 on offense or charge of Non-Payment. Hall was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
7/8 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Raymond Fugate, 37, of Crittenden on KY 491 at 3:22 PM on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Fugate was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
