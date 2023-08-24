Phrases like “He was one of a kind” and “They don’t make them like that anymore” get tossed around freely during funerals, and they can tend to sound clichéd. In the case of Grant County’s longtime state representative, Royce Adams, however, those who know him say it aptly describes a life of servant leadership, loving kindness, and integrity.
Adams passed away on Aug. 11 at the age of 84. Grant Countians were lucky to have him on our side in Frankfort for so many years. He served the district in the state legislature from 1993 until 2013.
“Royce was a statesman,” said former Grant County Judge/Executive Darrell Link, who worked closely with Adams to bring many projects to fruition.
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge remembers Adams, writing, “I have had the privilege of knowing Representative Royce Adams for many years and long before I became Chair, as I was starting out in politics, he treated me with exceptional kindness and respect, the same kindness and respect he showed everyone he met, no matter who they were. Rep. Adams was a man who demonstrated his commitment to his faith and to public service in everything he did and was extraordinarily devoted to his family. No matter the issue, he was a man of principle and never put his name on something that he didn’t believe was right. ”
Link’s and Elridge’s assessments are echoed by so many others. Former State Representative Tom McKee was elected to the legislature not long after Adams. “He was a great help to me when I started,” said McKee. “We became fast friends.” The pair of representatives worked on legislation together and frequently traveled to meetings across the state together, “talking non-stop.”
McKee confirmed the constant presence of a jar of gummy bears that say on Adams’ desk on the house floor. “You could always go by and get a little snack.”
McKee underscored the fact that a lot of your job as a legislator is to benefit your district. “He was attentive to his district.”
Link, who became judge/executive in 1998, saw that firsthand in Adams. He spoke of bridges replaced, a brand new public library built, and waterlines expanded. When Link took office, only 50% of the citizens in Grant County had access to public waterlines. With Adams’ help, by 2014 waterlines had been extended down every public road in the county.
It wasn’t always easy. Link tells the story of Adams once being “punished” after an unpopular vote on budget appropriations. Grant County’s waterlines were suddenly taken out of the budget. Adams dutifully reported this to Link.
Adams happened to be on the budget subcommittee, and Link knew that in that position he had the power to hold up legislation and told him to do so.
“Before you knew it, we had our waterlines back,” he laughs.
Perhaps Adams’ proudest moment as a legislator was the passage of a bill in 1998 to prevent the operation of a boat by a driver under the influence of alcohol. McKee recalls that Adams pushed the bill through after an incident on Williamstown Lake in which an intoxicated boat driver killed someone.
Royce Adams could never be accused of playing party politics, even as “a loyal, good Democrat,” as McKee describes him. He treated people equally, says daughter Melinda Lloyd. It didn’t matter if you were Republican or Democrat, grand muckety-muck or commoner.
He loved serving the people of his district, Lloyd said. If he was in Frankfort, he made sure to meet with school groups from the counties he represented. He helped a lot with 4-H and FFA and was president of the Grant County Fair Board for 20 years. He was a member of the Grant Lodge #85 F&AM and held a leadership position in the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. Adams also served actively in the Gideon’s and was in charge of ordering and keeping Bibles in stock. Lloyd stressed, “He just loved to serve people...Everything he did, he did with a pure heart.”
She said that when her father was moved into assisted living, the staff asked her about his hobbies. She told them, “His hobby is people.”
Her sister, Carmen Hickerson, said, “He really led by example when it came to living a life of integrity.” While she did not follow her father into politics, she did some lobbying in Frankfort. “Daddy didn’t make me want to run for office,” but he did inspire her to “live a life of service.”
Adams was a man who lived his Christian faith. According to Link, when the minister slated to open the day’s session was not present, inevitably Adams was called upon to offer the prayer.
In addition to loving and serving people, “He was a great advocate for animals,” said Link. According to Link, the Grant County Animal Shelter was in a deplorable condition. Lloyd says both her mother, Rita, and her father were determined to rehabilitate the facility. Adams helped on the political side, making sure funds were made available. As a member of the budget subcommittee, he always saw that funds were allocated for animal shelters statewide, Link said.
Lloyd says her father loved all animals. For decades, raising and showing Morgan horses was a family affair. In fact, she said her father appears on one of his horses in the video, “Thou Shalt Fly Without Wings,” which was shown in the visitors’ center of the Kentucky Horse Park when it opened.
Among the many things Adams did for Grant County, he was instrumental in bringing the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North KCVN) to Williamstown. Lloyd said her father decided, “This is where it needs to be,” and went after it. According to Director of Kentucky Veteran Cemeteries Al Duncan, who was also KVCN’s first director, he worked hard to get the land for the cemetery, which was originally supposed to become Grant County Park.
Last Thursday, Adams was laid to rest in the beautiful cemetery he helped create.
