Grant County Oil/Go Fast Lane paid $1,400 for Hoyt Beach’s poultry.
Heritage Bank paid $800 for Easton Woodyard’s poultry.
Mary Kay Vaske, Stephen Jones Irrigation, Bobby Vaske, and Pine Hill Farm paid $2,100 for Isaiah Blair’s poultry.
Frymans Seamless Gutters paid $625 for Cheyann Neeley’s poultry.
R & M Fencing paid $600 for Wyatt Neeley’s poultry.
Rockin M Farms, Darling Ingredients, and Ross Cattle Company paid $750 for Kurt Schulcz’s poultry.
Kelly Brothers paid $800 for Billy Mize’s poultry.
