The Grant County Homemakers have teamed up with the Grant County Friends of the Shelter to provide custom-made covers for cat traps used in the Trap, Neuter/Spay, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) program.
Once a month, volunteers set traps for free-roaming cats in areas where people have reported seeing them. The trapped cats are then transported to a clinic for spaying, neutering, vaccinations, and de-worming, if necessary. Two days later, they are returned to Grant County and released where they were found (as long as it’s a safe area for the animals).
The traps serve as the cat’s home for almost two days, and having them covered helps.
“When the feisty, frightened, free-roaming cats are trapped so that we can transport them to the spay/neuter clinic, they panic. They can actually hurt themselves. The covers work like magic to calm them down,” says Brenda Wilson, who helped organize the non-profit, Friends of the Shelter, 25 years ago.
Up to now, the group has used sheets to drape over the cages, but it hasn’t been an ideal solution. They’re bulky, and on a recent trip, a sheet got stuck in a fan inside the van.
Brenda Dunn, of the Grant County Homemakers, says she was approached by the shelter to see if the Homemakers would be willing to design and make covers for the traps.
Dunn said it took a day to create a pattern. Several homemakers have been involved in the project, including members of the Quilt Stitching Club.
The material for the traps came from an unusual source. “Somebody donated tablecloths from a banquet hall,” said Dunn. Any stains on the white cloth are being disguised by stamping over them with cat designs.
The professional looking covers have flaps so that the trap can be accessed from either end. There is also in opening on the top of the trap for the handle.
When the project is finished, Dunn said there will be 15 or 16 of the fitted covers.
