The Grant County Fiscal Court met Wednesday, May 17 via Zoom. The main item of discussion centered on the moratorium on short term rentals in Dry Ridge.
District 3 Magistrate Roger Humphrey said that a couple of people had asked about Dry Ridge’s moratorium and wondered if the county was thinking about doing something similar in regards to Airbnbs.
Judge-Executive Chuck Dills responded, “This is what I’ve heard, I think, in a couple of cities is certain streets may be getting flooded with Airbnbs....I know it’s been a concern for neighborhoods--that they feel like that they’re losing their neighborhood when quite a few Airbnbs are becoming their neighbors on private streets.”
He also said that Airbnbs affected schools since their occupants are not permanent residents.
Dills noted, however, that the Airbnbs tended to be concentrated in incorporated areas. Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley weighed in, agreeing that the issue affects cities more than un-incorporated areas, saying, “Those governing bodies would be making decisions on behalf of their municipalities, what’s in their jurisdiction.”
Dills asked Magistrate Colton Simpson to come to the next meeting with updated numbers on Airbnbs, but no action was taken.
Other business:
• Approved claims on the general fund, road fund, jail fund, and ARPA fund, along with all transfers presented dated May 17, 2023.
• Appointed Matt Morgan to the Re-Apportionment Board, District 3
• Appointed Linda Justice to the Re-Apportionment Board, District 2
• Appointed Jamie Davis to the Re-Apportionment Board, District 1
• Approved a one-time $100 compensation for each Re-Apportionment Board member
• Appointed Bodey Bierman to fill a vacancy in the Road Department, retroactive to May 15, 2023
• Approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 0003-2023-0260, an amendment to the reporting dates for the collection of subscriber fees/membership dues for Fire Departments
• Approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 0004-2023-0261, relating to the discontinuance of two portions of Delaney Road
• Approved Resolution 2023-08 House Bill One, the the Jail Arraignment Equipment Grant. Dills reported that the grant amount is $36, 595.
The next meeting of the Grant County Fiscal Court will be June 6, 2023 at 4:30 at the courthouse.
