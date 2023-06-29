The Grant County FFA contingent pauses long enough to pose for a group shot by the camp sign. 1st row left to right: Emersyn Handy, Karley Terry, Amelia Kearns, AJ Robinson, Jackson Traylor, Roselyn Bass, Kelsey Collins, and Amanda Cook; back row left to right: Lucas Courts, Jacob Schagene, Avery Wolfe, Zoe Chaney, Keaton Connelly, Kelvin Ball, and Colt Dillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.