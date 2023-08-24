On July 11-16, the Grant County FFA Chapter Advisors, Erin Butler and Meri Grace Carson, took twelve dedicated and committed members to Washington D.C. for the National FFA Organization’s “Washington Leadership Conference.”
The national leadership conference conducts six different week-long sessions for members nationwide to attend. The conference focuses on students developing a “Living to Serve” (LTS) plan that they can bring back and implement into their communities. Students learn to take what they are passionate about and use that to empower people to make change.
They build every aspect of the plan, from finding resources to help, learning how to fight against stereotypes and prejudice, building a team and trusting the team, developing empathy for others’ experiences, advocating effectively, developing SMART goals, identifying community partners, creating a timeline, and determining action steps for the LTS.
At the end of the week, they all got to participate in a meal packing event for Haiti, to realize how service is looking beyond oneself.
When they arrived in D.C. at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the group traveled to Mount Vernon to explore George Washington’s mansion and farm as well as the museum and education center.
Students got to see how President Washington was very innovative in his farming practices, especially with starting crop rotation and planting several varieties of grain crops.
One of the most interesting parts of his farm was that he commercially fished the Potomac River to store salt cured fish for the winter months. Along with fishing, he was a pioneer in having a greenhouse and large garden area with many different vegetables and even cut flowers. They tour included the Washington’s mansion and slave quarters as well.
On Wednesday, the group was able to meet with Representative Thomas Massie in the United States Capitol Building. He met with them in the rotunda under one of his favorite paintings: “Drafting the Declaration of Independence.” He told several stories depicted in the painting.
Rep. Massie also shared about his agriculture practices at his farm in Garrison, Kentucky. An electrical and mechanical engineer by trade, he really interested the students by explaining some of the projects he developed on his Wagyu beef cattle operation and small hobby chicken flock.
He was very personable and took the few minutes he had to really relate with his future constituents. Immediately after he shook their hands, he went to speak in a congressional session, and it was amazing to the students to see how he can turn the switches on and off so quickly, depending on his audience.
The group also got to briefly meet with James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on the Capitol steps. Congressman Comer spoke about how his very first trip to Washington D.C. as a senior in high school was the very trip that the FFA students were engaged in that week. From that trip, he knew that he wanted to be back on Capitol Hill one day.
He shared that he was currently working on a very high profile White House case from a Fourth of July party, about which he did not share any details!
He invited students to step into his office to see his State President FFA jacket, which the group did before leaving the Rayburn House building! On that same wall was a picture of him and Sen. Mitch McConnell taken over 30 years ago during Comer’s trip to the Washington Leadership Conference as a high school senior.
In context, it is not normal to be able to meet two of your legislators on the spur of the moment, as their schedules are booked solid minute by minute.
In addition to meeting two Kentucky legislators, the group ran into the Chairmen of the US House Committee on Agriculture, Rep. GT Thompson, getting off of the elevator! He recognized the iconic FFA Official Dress and blue corduroy jacket and cheerfully spoke to the students for a couple of minutes!
Throughout the week the students attended work sessions to improve their LTS plans. It wasn’t all work, though; they did get to go see many of the impactful monuments around D.C. On Thursday they visited Arlington National Cemetery and got to see the very powerful “changing of the guard” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Seeing the over 400,000 veterans’ and eligible dependents’ headstones lined up in precision over the rolling hills was very humbling to them. The sacrifices others have made on behalf of their own freedom really resonated with the members.
On Friday night they participated in a Night Monument Tour to see the Lincoln, Jefferson, Vietnam War, Korean War, WWII, Franklin Delano and Eleanor Roosevelt, and the MLK Jr. Memorials.
On Saturday afternoon the chapter had free time to explore the city. They started off at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History then split up to visit the Museum of American History, the Holocaust Museum, the Library of Congress, and the National Botanical Gardens.
Of course, it would not be a true trip to the Nation’s Capital without seeing the White House! The FFA chapter does have an insider and personal liaison while in D.C., Dr. Neysa Call PhD, NASA Scientist and National Science Foundation Program Director.
Dr. Call is also a former KY State 1988-1989 FFA Vice President and actually traveled with Rep. Comer to D.C. on that same Washington Leadership Conference trip, as they served as state officers together. Dr. Call is a cousin of Mrs. Butler’s, and she was instrumental in getting the meeting with Rep. Massie and Rep. Comer set up as well as a Capitol Building tour.
On Saturday, the members got to meet with Dr. Call, and she shared her experiences with KY FFA, working in D.C. on Capitol Hill, and what she is tasked with as a NASA Scientist!
Overall, this trip was an epic experience for those twelve GCHS FFA members. It was even the first time flying on a plane for many of them! These students have come back to their local chapter ready to implement their Living to Serve plans. By attending this conference, they have set themselves up for success to be change makers within their chapter and community
