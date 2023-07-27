The Grant County Fair opened with a cluck and a crow on Saturday, July 22; the first shows judged were chickens and rabbits. The youngsters showing their animals acquitted themselves well, as the judge asked many detailed questions of each. From feed mixtures to feather types, these kids know their poultry. Above: Olivia Butler and Mylah Dunn await the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.