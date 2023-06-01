PROPERTY TRANSFERS
· 5/18 — Summerfield Development LLC to EARP Enterprises, LLC, Lot 8 Phase 1 Summerfield Subdivision for $30,000
· 5/18 — James Stephens and Anna Stephens to Edward Clemons and Sharon Clemons, 10.36 acres, Greenville Road for $210,000
· 5/18 — Sara Gemmer and Michael Gemmer to Williamstown Christian Church, 2.86 Acres, West Side Simpson Ridge for $323,900
· 5/18 — Aaron Moore and Chelsea Crittenden to John Morton Sebree, 6.3565 acres, Sunset Drive for $75,000
· 5/18 — Douglas W. Tatum and Terri L. Tatum to Johnnie Wright and Terri Wright, 3 or 4 acres, Oak Ridge Turnpike Road for $103,000
· 5/18 — Donald R. Pennington and Terri L. Pennington to Rachel Dawn Neuburger, 32.3827 acres, Sherman and Mt. Zion Pike for consideration of love and affection between parent and child
· 5/18 — Dora Kidwell to Dora Kidwell and Carolyn S. Kinman, Lot 7 Section B, Lakeview Manor Subdivision for $10
· 5/18 — Imogene Morgan to Linda Rae Morgan and Kimberly Sue McNees, 7 acres, Dixie Highway for love and affection for daughters
· 5/18 — Michael Ebner to HBH Investments LLP, Lots 162 and 163 Section 3 Reeves Subdivision for “Exempt — KRS 142.050(7)(o), FMV $20,000.00 nominal”
· 5/19 — Danny Cain and Donna Cain to Danny Cain and Donna Cain, 20.43 acres, KY Rt 1993 for $1 Love and Affection for Husband and Wife
· 5/19 — Debbie Middleton, Marrene Bradford, Robert Bradford, George Perry, Robert Pence, Michael Perry, Deanna Richie and Nathaniel Hedger to United Skilled Services Limited Liability Company, .03264 Acre US Route #25 for $29,900
· 5/19 — MHT Investments Inc to Ruben Cid and Flora S. Cid, 3 tracts Grantland Estates for $100
· 5/22 — Tristen Louden Hudson and Payton Leann O’Neill to James Cahill and Erin Cahill, 37.8408 acres, Chapman Road for $1
· 5/22 — DG Williamstown KY 2 LLC to Realty Income Properties 31 LLC, 2 parcels, US 25 & Noah’s Way for Special Warranty Deed
· 5/22 — Joseph H. Gault and Judy A. Gault to Halt Rock Trust, Matthew Thomas Stadler Trustee and Amber Dawn Stadler Trustee, Lots 1-2-3 McGee Subdivision/Lot 8 Ashcraft for $52,000
· 5/23 — Amanda Strickland to Churro Taylor and Amanda Taylor, Lot 5 Phase 1, Summerfield Subdivision for $246,000
· 5/23 — Bruce N. Kazich and Carolyn J. Kazich to Trust Agreement of Bruce Kazich & Carolyn Kazich and Bruce Kazich Trustee and Carolyn Kazich Trustee, Lot 35 Section 3, Steers Estates for $1 and other good and valuable consideration
· 5/24 — Eagle Creek Holdings LLC to William R Smith, Lot 33, Carter Subdivision for $7,000
· 5/24 — Albert P Rich and Rhonda Kinmon Rich to Ken Chevalier and Kimberly Chevalier, Lot 3 Section 1 Crown Point for $36,900
· 5/24 — Carol Ann Scroggins to Robert W. Scroggins and Frederick R. Scroggins, 64.95 acres, Lemon Northcutt Road for love and affection
· 5/24 — Garry Beach and Betty M. Beach to Adam R. Kidd, 3 parcels, KY Route #1132 for love and affection
· 5/24 — Danny Ray Stokley, Revia Stokley, Margaret Currens, Ernie Stokley, Francis Stokley, Verlin Stokley, Jr, Nancy Stokley, Johnny Jones, Kathy Jones, Clifford Taylor and Thomas E Currens, Jr to Paul Casale, Lot 272 Unit 2, Paradise Point for $2,500
· 5/24 — Betty R. Lawrence Trustee and Charles R. Lawrence and Betty R. Lawrence Revocable TR to Betty R. Lawrence, 30.2120 acres West Side Dry Ridge Mt. Zion for in fee simple, absolute title
· 5/24 — Diana L. Colson to Jasmine Schwartz, Lot 36, Charlotte Heights Subdivision for $110,000
· 5/24 — Brian Melton Trustee and Ruth A. Melton Revocable Trust to Katherine Griggs, {span}7.6187 Acres Crittenden Mt Zion Road{/span} for $830,000
· 5/24 — Walter H. Cooley III to James Richard Perry Lot 4 and Part Lot 3 Ridgeview Subdivision for $107,000
MARRIAGES:
· 5/19 — Sara Elizabeth Collins to Daniel James Antony Brown
· 5/19 — Julia Belle Ballard to Ronald Lee Hall
· 5/22 — Chelsie Anne Sasher to Mamadou Mustaff Diaw
