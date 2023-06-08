PROPERTY TRANSFERS
• 5/25 — Bonnie L. Bolinger Trustee to Susan L. Ziegler and Terry Lee Ellis 1.001 acres, Baton Rouge Road for $265,500
• 5/25 — Virginia Carol Hanson to Sabrina K. Ross and Christopher L. Jackson, Lot 12 Section 1 Noble Hills Subdivision for $295,000
• 5/25 — Leslie Dean Colson and Debra Sue Colson to Matthew D. Colson, .5377 acres North Side Sherman Mt. Zion Road for $4,840
• 5/25 — Jeff W. Sydnor and Lesa G. Sydnor to HNKB Property Management, LLC, six tracts Crittenden area for $440,000
• 5/25 — Robert H Worthington Jr., Trustee and Mary Kathryn Worthington Revocable Trust to HNKB Property Management, LLC, 0.146 acre less 144 square feet Violet Road for $125,000
• 5/26 — Beach Homes, LLC to Austin L. Gordon, Lot 39 Phase 1 Section 1 Lexington Trails for $332,000
• 5/30 — Nicholas R. Owings and Lyndsey M. Eising to Doug Beach and Cheryl L. Beach 14.9797, acres Warsaw Road for $1 and other good and valuable consideration
• 5/31 — Dannette Soo and Jeffrey Soo to Royal Property Group, LLC, 22.4934 acres KY Route #36 for $265,000
• 5/31 — Danny R. McMahan, Jr. and Jessica L. McMahan to Arlis Smith and Keisha Beach, 3.40 acres Cordova Road for $244,000
• 5/31 — Stephen P. Mann and Heather A. Mann to Barry W. Napier and Martha G. Napier, 5.1016 acres West Side Sherman Newton Road for $1 and other good and valuable consideration
• 5/31 — Larry White and Kathleen M. White to Larry D. White and Kathleen M. White 2.4375, acres Huff Road for $1 cash in hand
• 5/31 — Bryan Eldridge, Amanda Lynn Eldridge and Amanda Lynn Tucker to Todd Schwartz and Holly Schwartz, Lot 93 Section 2 Maple Ridge for $1 and other valuable consideration
• 5/31 — Leemason Contracting, LLC to Marcellous McGee, Lot 17 Section 2 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $258,000
• 5/31 — Betty R. Lawrence to Lawrence Family Irrevocable, Tena Rae Webster Trustee and Troy Dean Lawrence Trustee, 30.2120 acres West Side Dry Ridge Mt. Zion for Fee Simple Title
MARRIAGES
• 5/25 — Mariah Kari Lee Henry to Curtis Ronald Maines
• 5/26 — Cameron Glenn Marsh to Melissa Ann Nickell
• 5/30 — Miranda Kay Thacker to Joseph Harrison Frye
