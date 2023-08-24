James 5:8 “You also be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.”
A mother was preparing pancakes for her sons, Kevin, age five and Ryan, three. The boys began to argue over who would get the first pancake. Their mother saw the opportunity for a moral lesson so she said; “Now boys, if Jesus were sitting here, He would say, ‘Let my brother have the first pancake. I can wait.’ ” Kevin turned to his younger brother and said, “Ryan, you be Jesus.”
This story cracked me up, but how true is it of our lives? We want what we want and we want it NOW! I have come to believe that God’s best gifts come slowly. Yes, that requires that you must wait on God and His timing to deliver those gifts to you. Personally, as I look back on my own life there are things I see I wanted in my youth, only God called me to wait.
Now as I am older God has placed many of those great blessings in my life. If I were to have received them earlier I would of not used them correctly or I would have taken the Lord for granted. You see, in the waiting, I grew discouraged, impatient, and even let worry surround me. However, it was through those times that God allowed me to grow and really appreciate His blessing when they finally came.
Growth and strength are gained in waiting for God to act in times of waiting. Wisdom in later years helps us to see that the results of our waiting are often greater than the end so impatiently longed for. Paul had time to realize this as he lay in prison. Moses must have asked, “Why?” many times during the delays in Midian and in the wilderness. Jesus Himself experienced the discipline of delay in His silent years before His great public ministry began.
Perhaps you’ve been waiting on something for a long time and you’re weary. You’re not alone! Let’s ask the Lord to renew our hearts and desires today, and give us a fresh infilling of strength to wait on His perfect timing. Good things come to those who WAIT!
What is it that you are waiting for in your life? Maybe waiting for provision of a new job; for God to woo a grown child back to faith; for God to open the womb for a baby desperately wanted, or to bless us with a wife or husband. You add yours to this list.
You say, “Preacher I am willing to wait, but what do I do in the mean time?” That is an excellent question. Let me give you some suggestions that I have learned to do while waiting.
1. Keep on praying.
Yes, when God has repeatedly answered with silence, this is easier said than done. But I keep praying because Jesus commanded us to do it.
When Jesus taught His followers how to pray, He emphasized persistence (Luke 11:1-13).
He employed a verb tense calling for continuous action: “Everyone who keeps asking, receives; and he who keeps seeking, finds; and he who keeps knocking, it shall be opened” (verse 10, translation mine).
2. Study the lives of Bible characters who waited on God for a long time.
Abraham (Genesis 12-21) waited twenty-five years for God to give the promised heir through Sarah.
Joseph (Genesis 39-41) unjustly languished in jail for more than two years before God catapulted him to prominence and his administrative destiny was fulfilled.
Twenty-five years passed between Samuel’s anointing of David to be king, and David’s assumption of the throne in Judah (1 Samuel 16; 2 Samuel 2).
3. Camp out in biblical texts where the theme of waiting surfaces.
Among my favorites: Psalm 13; Psalm 27:13-14; Psalm 62:1-8; Lamentations 3:22-25. As you read, jot down answers to these questions.
· What traits of the Lord do these passages cite?
· What effect should me knowing these traits of God have on my faith?
· What do these verses suggest I do while I wait?
What would you add to this list of things to do while waiting on God?
If you’re currently in a time of delay, which of these suggestions do you most need to apply?
4. Remember God’s past faithfulness.
Remembering specific prayers God has favorably answered, and how you grew spiritually through times of affliction, may instill stronger faith than fear in your life. Look a the times God has provided financial, or a relationship was salvaged, or times your character was rewarded for your faithfulness.
In Psalm 106:7-22, three times God lamented Israel’s forgetfulness of His past deeds on their behalf. Psalm 145 repeatedly tells us not only to remember His past deeds, but to tell others about His past faithfulness. Remembering and testifying shifts our focus from our current excruciating delay to who He is (and who He has been) for us.
5. Employ the hymn, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” during a devotional time.
Listen to a rendition of the song online. Digest the lyrics from a hymnbook. Ponder this question: Which words/phrases in the lyrics mean most to me right now? Why? Then sing the hymn back to God.
6. Express praise and gratitude to God.
Thank God for wooing you to Himself, and for what He has done in the past for you and your family. As you express gratitude, mention specific instances when He intervened. What you are waiting for pales in comparison to what He has already done.
7. Ask the Lord to use your delay when you pray.
Invite God to expose areas in which you need to grow, to reveal hidden sins to abandon, and to show you meaningful avenues of service to fulfill while you wait. When you’re in a waiting mode, you’re usually more teachable and more responsive to the Holy Spirit’s whispers.
If you are in a holding patter of waiting right now, get ready, because God is about to do something great. Hold On!
