Anybody else feel like they have an inner-hamster ready to wake up about 3:14 a.m. and run on its little wheel?
I absolutely do, and I have a feeling I’m far from alone.
I like hamsters.
In college I kept a pair of unauthorized hamsters, Rat and Scooter, in my room.
They were fun to watch rooting around in the wood chips and racing on the wheel, but I don’t need that kind of nonsense going on in my head in the middle of the night.
When I pop awake at 3:14, I try very hard to have no thoughts, and if I succeed, I usually fall back to sleep quickly.
But let a question or a nagging worry work its way into my consciousness, and I’ll lie awake in frustration, repeating a sequence of un-helpul thoughts in my head and panicking that my lack of sleep will put me in zombie mode the next day. I call this “hamstering.”
After a couple of miserable hours, I generally fall back to sleep.
It hadn’t happened in a while, but last night I woke up around 3:00 a.m. Before I could stop myself, I found myself wondering why the icon for “In Design”--my document template—had disappeared from my work computer and how I could get it to come back.
A. If I couldn’t figure it out during the day while the computer was right in front of me, how on earth did I think I was going to solve the problem lying in bed? My inner hamster has zero logic.
B. I have a complicated relationship with computers, and I’m pretty sure the person who solves an I.T. problem will never ever ever be me. Again, inner hamster doesn’t care.
A while ago, my husband mentioned something he’d heard on NPR about people in the Middle Ages having two separate sleeping periods with a two-hour window of wakeful activity sandwiched in between.
How ridiculous is that, I thought?
Why would you get up in the middle of the night and go to the trouble of doing anything—especially in an era when you couldn’t just flick a light switch for illumination?
Because I so regularly wake up at the same time in the middle of the night, though, I began to wonder whether I’m not just wired that way.
Maybe it’s a biological thing.
Maybe the peasants were smarter than me: they got up and accomplished something instead of fighting their wakefulness and flopping around in total frustration for two hours.
I looked it up this morning and found a fascinating BBC report and an article from Psychology Today.
The practice of going to sleep around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m., then getting up for a little while, was commonplace not only during the Middle Ages but mentioned in surviving letters, literature, and court documents for the entirety of human history up until the early 20th century.
It doesn’t seem that people were waking up and doing hard labor but stoked the fire, performed safety checks around the home/barn, told stories, meditated or prayed, and did simple tasks like preparing rushes used for lighting.
Sometimes, a hot drink was prepared or a meal eaten.
What they didn’t do, apparently, was thrash around in exasperation.
I tick all the boxes in the Psychology Today article—waking up about 3:00 a.m., having trouble getting back to sleep, sliding into a vicious cycle of obsessing about my inability to fall back asleep (which makes me even more awake).
The article cites studies in the 1990s in which experimental subjects were completely deprived of light for 14 hours a day—about the same length of darkness we experience in wintertime.
After four weeks something interesting happened.
The subjects all completely altered their sleeping habits at a biological level: their circadian rhythms changed.
Instead of the one long, deep sleep modern humans have become accustomed to since we conquered darkness with electricity, the subjects shifted to two periods of sleep of roughly equal length.
In between, they awoke for one to three hours.
The article did not mention what the subjects did in their pitch black rooms during the period of wakefulness. At least the people in the Middle Ages had the habit of all sleeping together in the same bed—family, travelers, whomever was in the house.
When they all woke up at the same time, they could chat and tell stories.
Maybe, like the afternoon slump in the middle of the day during which so many of us want to nod off, there’s a converse natural predisposition to wake up for a while in the middle of the night.
Why fight biology?
The next time I wake up at 3:14 a.m. and don’t fall back to sleep at once, I might just roll with it and get up for a while.
I don’t know what I’ll do, but it’s got to be better than “hamstering.”
