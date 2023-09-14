On Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, the Grant County High School Class of 1988 will gather at Moonbird, 100 Arbors Drive, Dry Ridge, from 7 p.m. — midnight to celebrate their 35th reunion. The class has enjoyed six previous reunions, celebrating every five years since graduation.
The evening will be dedicated to seeing old friends, catching up on each other’s lives and reminiscing, as well as remembering classmates who are no longer with us.
The Class of 1988 experienced loss not long after graduation when Jeff Voelker, a beloved classmate, passed away in 1991 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. The class wanted to honor Jeff for being a loyal and faithful friend to so many. His gentle spirit and sincere personality left an indelible mark on his classmates and friends and within the community.
In 2004, the Class of ‘88 established and presented the first Jeff Voelker Memorial Scholarship to a member of the GCHS senior class attending college or vocational school. The scholarship has been awarded each spring for the past 19 years. Applications are screened by a selection committee composed of classmates David Sponcil, Todd Davis and Patrick Gambrell. David shared, “The scholarship is a great way to honor Jeff. He was always about helping others in school.”
The scholarship is presented at Senior Awards Day by GCHS history teacher and classmate, Amy Prather Robinson. This year, the class increased the scholarship to $500 annually. The following individuals have received the scholarship:
LeAnnda Gordon — 2004
Melissa Gordon — 2005
Shawn Saylor — 2006
Raven Mineo — 2007
Nathan Kitchens — 2008
Felicity Spicer — 2009
Ryan Eldridge — 2010
Michael Schultz — 2011
Kaira McKinnon — 2012
Sarah Kellam — 2013
Megan Foltz — 2014
Bethany Lawrence — 2015
Allison Schawe — 2016
Genevieve Risner — 2017
Samantha Schawe — 2018
Courtney Bohman — 2019
Hunter Colson — 2020
Claudia Spratt — 2021
Kendall Clark — 2022
Audrey Shelton — 2023
The class has experienced the loss of additional classmates through the years and those friends will be remembered at the reunion, as well:
Richie Chamberlain (2007)
Chuck Conley (2008)
Bobby Clemons (2010)
Craig Glacken (2011)
Mike Plunkett (2013)
Craig Willoughby (2018)
Rena Dunn Kinman (2018)
Teri Taylor Shelton (2020)
Classmates are encouraged to RSVP for the reunion to Mary Lee Chance Smith at 859-240-7739 or maryleechancesmith@gmail.com. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue and there will be a live band.
