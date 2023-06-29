Grant Countians can expect to feel another hit to their pockets soon as the state’s gas tax will increase by 2.1 cents per gallon on July 1.
Currently, motor fuel tax is 26 cents per gallon for gasoline and 23 cents for diesel. Effective July 1, per gallon motor fuel tax rates will be 28.7 cents for gasoline and 25.7 for diesel, according to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
Gov. Andy Beshear halted the gas tax in 2022, citing significant inflation and surging gas prices.
Although gas tank sizes vary, cars average between 13 and 16 gallons, SUVs between 16 and 22, large trucks between 22 and 36 and between 120 to 150 for 18-wheelers. The increase will add anywhere from 26 to 32 cents per fill-up for a car and up to nearly $3 for a semi-truck, assuming an empty tank.
“We are doing everything we can to try to help keep more money in the pockets of our hard-working Kentucky families and to provide some relief in these challenging times,” Beshear said.
According to AAA, as of June 19, 2023, the average gas price in Kentucky is $3.38, down from $4.78 a year ago. LaRue is similar to the state average, with prices ranging from $3.34 to $3.39, but surrounding counties of Hardin, Marion and Taylor have cheaper options. In Elizabethtown, gas prices currently range from $2.87 to $2.99, and Campbellsville prices are between $2.96 and $3.15.
Funds collected through the state gas tax contribute to the Road Fund, which year-to-date is up 4.7%. Road Fund receipts for May 2023 totaled $165.3 million, an 11.2% increase compared to May 2022.
Although legislation was filed during the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2023 regular session that would have maintained the tax rate freeze through fiscal year 2024, the bill failed to pass.
