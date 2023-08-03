One of the best things about the Grant County Fair is that there’s something for everyone to do or watch. No matter your age or your interest, if you can’t find something to love about the fair then you must not be trying hard enough.
Adorable babies and beautiful pageant queens? Check
Ridiculous, decadent fried foods? Check
Demolition derby and truck pulls? Check
Barrel racing and livestock shows? Check
Midway rides for the timid and for the type-A? Check
Crafting at the Extension Office’s mini-seminars? Check
Then there’s mullets and big hair, pony pulls, the exhibit hall, and Sunshine Day. It would be impossible for any one person to experience everything the fair has to offer, but it’s great fun to try!
