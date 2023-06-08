Looking for something fun for your kids to do next week? The Grant County Parks and Recreation Department and the Grant County and Williamstown FRYSCs are planning two day camp events. One is for incoming kindergartners and the other for students who have completed grades K-5th.
On June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon children entering kindergarten this fall are invited to “Dig into Kindergarten” at Grant County Park-Crittenden Park. The event is free. Registration is encouraged but not mandatory.
The Cincinnati Children’s Museum Center will be providing hands-on dinosaur-themed stations for the kids to explore, including a dinosaur dig complete with excavating tools.
Grant County Parks and Recreation Director Carrie Coleman stresses that there is a parent component involved as well. Upon arrival, children will be taken in hand by volunteers and engaged in play. Then, Coleman says, “we take (the parents) somewhere else in the park.”
The idea of the separation is to simulate the experience of letting children go on the first day of school.
Away from the children, in a round table-like atmosphere, parents can connect with each other over water, coffee, and donuts. Coleman says it’s particularly helpful for parents sending their first child to school.
Coleman said, “The last time, parents talked the entire time,” right up until the kindergartners were ready to go home.
Representatives from the Grant County and Williamstown Independent school systems will be on hand to provide information and get children registered for school.
A program will also be presented by Marianne Smith, the FRC Director at Dry Ridge Elementary, and Kelly West, the FRYSC Director at Williamstown Independent Schools.
The second event, Social in the Sun, is Tuesday, June 13 from 9:00 a.m. til 3:00 p.m. Parents may pre-register online (again, encouraged) or register on the day of the event. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Social in the Sun costs $10 and includes a lunch provided by Grant County schools as well as an ice cream treat.
Coleman describes the day’s activities as “extreme recess style” with lots of play. There will be inflatables and dance stations, among other fun activities. In the afternoon, there will be water play with a fire truck on site to assist.
The events take a lot of coordination and volunteers. Coleman explained many are high school students and returning college students. Those helping run herd on the participants call themselves the “Sunshine Squad.”
Don’t miss these opportunities to give your kids a day of fun in the sun!
