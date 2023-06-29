The Grant County Library was officially established on June 22, 1953 by an act of the Grant County Fiscal Court with initial funding of $3,500 from the state. Prior to this however, tedious work was completed by the Williamstown Women’s Club, who saw the pressing need for a public library in Grant County.
Mr. R.L. Vincent was appointed as chairman of the library’s board, which included Mary Mitts as vice chair, Ruth Ackman as treasurer, Mrs. Georgia Conrad as secretary, Mr. Herbert A. Jones as another board member, and Mrs. Hallie Day Blackburn as the librarian.
Thanks to donations obtained by the Women’s Club and other benefactors, the library initially had 1,800 books and was located in the basement of the Grant County Courthouse.
In January 1955, the library received its first bookmobile as a gift from the Union, Light, Heat & Power Company in Covington, Kentucky. Mrs. Isabel Lanter was appointed as librarian and bookmobile librarian, serving schools and various book stations across the county.
In 1962, consideration was given to moving the library to the old County Clerk’s Office building (also today’s Clerk’s Office) which was completed in 1967. In addition to previously being the clerk’s office, the building had served as a Farm Bureau Office, Lusby’s Antique Store, a commodities distribution center, and as a chaperoned teen center during World War II.
In 1976, a county-wide tax was instituted to support the library. Peggy Kinmon succeeded Mrs. Lanter as librarian in the same year. The library underwent expansion in 1978, and during that time, it was temporarily located above the Williamstown Fire Department and City Hall, which was then located in the second floor showroom of the former Skinner’s Furniture Store. The newly constructed section of the library was dedicated on January 28, 1979.
After Miss Kinmon’s resignation in March 1980, Mrs. Elizabeth Schneider was appointed as the library director, and in 1981, Mrs. Schneider received the first Chamber of Commerce “Grant Countian of the Year” award for her contributions to county organizations and the library.
Today, with its newer location on Barnes Road in Williamstown, the library continues to expand its services and items that are available to the public. Its story of success is a testament to the spirit of the residents of Grant County.
For more information on Grant County history, contact Colton Simpson, President, Grant County Historical Library at jcoltonsimpson@gmail.com
