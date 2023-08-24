There’s big news on the dentistry front in Grant County. In order to offer patients the best, most comprehensive dental care possible, Friendly Dental Co. (formerly Comfort Dentistry) and Precision Dental Care will soon be merging into one practice.
By merging the two practices and buying and remodeling the old St. Elizabeth facility in Dry Ridge, Dr. Friend will make possible a long list of dental treatments under one roof; patients will not have to drive to different places for various procedures or surgeries.
In addition to routine dentistry, the new, larger Friendly Dental Co. will offer IV sedation, Botox, fillers, root canals, Ortho, wisdom tooth exodontia, full mouth rehabilitations, and more.
The intention is to offer quality dentistry as cheaply as possible, as painlessly as possible, and as conveniently as possible so that patients have to come in as little as possible. According to Dr. Friend, the goal is to offer same day dentistry for services like crowns, which usually take scheduling repeat visits.
The merged practices will be able to offer more appointment times and availability. Two full-time dentists will be there at all times. The goal is to offer patient services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week with a dentist on call 24/7.
Both of the practices that will be merging into one facility have deep roots in the community. Comfort Dentistry has been around for over four decades and Precision Dental Care opened its doors in 1926.
It’s understandable that people might be a bit anxious about the changes, but patients of both practices should be happy to know that 100% of the dentists and staff members from both practices will be moving to the new facility when it opens this fall.
“All the same people; all the same faces,” assures Dr. Friend to “abate nerves” about the move.
Precision Dental Care was founded by the great-grandfather of current dentists and brothers, Jonathan and Adam Rich, who followed their now-retired father, Ken, into the practice. Their sister, Elizabeth Rich Lawrence, joined in 2003 as the office manager.
Dr. Adam Rich said of the generational aspect of the practice, “It’s always been the most fun” on days when they were all in the office together.
His brother Jonathan, a past president of the Kentucky Dental Association, said that in a multi-generational practice you can “see what it (dentistry) does, prolonging people’s health....There is a difference that can be made. (There’s a) lot of benefit to having some history.”
This is something Dr. Friend wants to build upon, though he is a relative newcomer. He came to Grant County after studying dentistry at the University of Kentucky. There, he met lots of friendly faces with lots of good things to say about Dr. Timothy McMahon, who graduated from the same school in 1979 and has been practicing dentistry for 44 years in Grant County.
Dr. Friend made the move to Dry Ridge and started working alongside Dr. McMahon, who set aside thoughts of retirement and signed on to the ambitious new venture, along with both Rich brothers. Rounding out the team is Dr. Hunter Mitchell.
The old St. Elizabeth building is getting a complete facelift in order to provide the most comfortable, “least dental like” patient environment possible, Dr. Friend says. It’s “designed to make you forget you’re in a dentist’s office.”
Soft, indirect lighting will provide a calming atmosphere, and the space features lots of natural wood and greenery. A fireplace will add coziness to the waiting room, where patients can take advantage of the espresso bar or drinks in the refrigerator or even ask the front desk staff for a complimentary latté. Dr Friend promises it won’t even smell like a dentist’s office.
There are not going to be big lights in your face, and instruments will be out of patient sight-lines. Televisions on the ceiling will be available to watch during procedures.
The team of dentists and their staff are looking forward to their new home, which will hopefully be complete in mid-October. The public will be invited to an open house, probably in early November, says Dr. Friend.
He concludes by saying he is thrilled at the opportunity of “uniting their (Precision Dental Care and Comfort Dentistry) rich legacies and unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care. With a shsared vision of offering comprehensive, high-quality dentistry under one roof, the forthcoming state-of-the-art facility will be a testament to our dedication. As we prepare to open our doors this fall, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their trust and support. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation, convenience, and compassionate dentistry, ensuring your smiles remain our priority. The legacy lives on, and the future shines brighter than ever before.”
