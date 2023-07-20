This morning I had an opportunity to sit for about fifteen minutes as I waited for a train to go by.
And as I sat there, I noticed a car on the other side of the tracks waiting as well.
I wondered about the person waiting on the other side, where were they going and what were they thinking about as they waited?
As I sat in my car and waited, I went to God in prayer and reflection and thought about what he would have me say today.
The Holy Spirit came over me and said: speak against division today, and emphasize unity. As I contemplated this thought, I pictured recent events that have brought disharmony to the world, and I also pictured how we, as Christ’s people, forget so quickly who we represent when we speak.
Brothers and Sisters in Christ, when we take only one side of an issue, we forget the hearts and souls of those on the other side of the issue.
Beloved, as people of the Cross, we cannot live on one side of the tracks while others suffer on the other side.
Likewise, we cannot abandon those that we disagree with. Have you sided recently with those that protest or have you sided with those being protested? We must remember the scripture in the fact that: All have fallen short of the glory of God.
I am Pro God, I am Pro Jesus Christ, and I am Pro Holy Spirit.
Today I claim the position of unity rather than division; I claim love over hate; I claim peace over violence; and I claim heaven over hell.
When we sit on our side of the tracks without thinking of those on the other side, we become divided.
When we become divided the Devil revels, the Devil laughs, the Devil rejoices at the disunity of those that claim to be followers of God.
My friends, just as Christ has made room at the table for all, we as His people must also make room in our lives for all people, not just those that we side with.
This is not a conservative or liberal position, it is the position of one who believes that we should love others as Christ loves us, as Christ loves the church.
Next time you are stuck waiting for a train, ask yourselves about the person waiting on the other side of the tracks, and tell yourself that they are as much in need of the love and grace of Jesus Christ as you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.