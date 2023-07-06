By Deborah Lucas Angel
On a hot May day, members of the Grant County Homemakers are setting out flags along Eibeck Lane in Williamstown. As they wipe away sweat and move slowly along the roadway, a member drives a truck pulling a small trailer laden with flags.
Each flag is carefully unrolled and the poles placed in receptacle PVC pipes buried in the ground for support. When finished, 100 American flags will wave majestically in the winds.
Gently, they will welcome the incoming service man or woman to be interred in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North (KCVN), quietly comforting mourning friends and family. They are also a reverent homage to those who, sadly, may not have friends and family to attend.
Although KVCN, according to their website, “became fully operational in 2008” this activity did not start until around 2011. One of the few, if perhaps only, flag placement activities at a Veterans Cemetery, Grant Countians’ Flag Duty is a service volunteers can perform to support and honor our lost veterans.
In the beginning, Williamstown Women’s Club’s Community Improvement Committee noticed there were veterans being buried at KCVN with no one to honor their service nor passage. The club wanted to do something to “honor the veterans and support their families whose loved ones are buried in the Kentucky Cemetery North.”
The club learned from the “administrator of the cemetery that since the opening of the cemetery, there have been eleven veterans’ services without anyone in attendance.” The club members felt this was wrong and that “it (would) be their privilege to do anything possible to honor the veterans, their families and our country.”
A project was developed to display “flags on the route to the…cemetery before and during interment services to honor the United States Veterans who have served their country”
In this way, they were “trying to do (their) small part not only to honor our veterans but also to renew a sense of patriotism throughout our country and the region.”
The project was a collaborative effort between private, public and civic groups as well as government officials and individuals. Application for a grant was submitted by the club and approval received.
According to JoAnne Brill, president of the Williamstown Women’s Club at the time of the project’s inception, member Georgia Dahlberg, a civil engineer, “plotted the number of spots to make (the number of flags) equal” along the route.
Brill’s husband John obtained the supplies for flag poles and holes from Kelly Brothers. Brill said Mark Hammond with Kelly Brothers discounted the supplies due to the purpose. She said Mike Taylor aided in purchasing the Made in America flags.
The club worked “directly with Mr. Al Duncan, Director of KVCN, Judge/Executive Darrell Link and Mr. Steve Tatum, Supervisor of the Grant County Highway Department.” The highway department installed flag holders from US Highway 25 to the KCVN. More original groups who donated to the project were the Corinth Lion Club and the Williamstown Christian Ladies Group for a total of 46 flag/pole sets donated.
The club spearheaded the groups to erect flags for funerals. However, around 2020, Patriots Landing, self-described as “a rural, faith-based Veterans Workshop whose mission is to enhance the lives of veterans and their families,” took over the activity with Manager Joe Montgomery leading the way.
In 2022, Patriots Landing raised the funds to repair the bases and purchase new flags. Montgomery said, “The old flags were cotton and had faded. We purchased 105 new polyester hand sewn (made) in America flags” which are “brighter and lighter and fly very nicely on the poles.”
These new flags were purchased through a partnership with the Allegiance Flag Company. Allegiance, based in New Stanton, Pennsylvania is self described as the “largest online vendor of flags since 2001.”
Montgomery noted, “Most of the old flags will be retired at a ceremony at the American Legion in Independence, KY.”
Montgomery said Patriots Landing works in conjunction with KVCN on the funeral schedule, “but they have no involvement outside of that.” He said “It is a great partnership, and we are honored to run the program benefiting” the KCVN.
The process, he explains, is simple, “Every week, the cemetery emails me the schedule for veteran burials. We share that information with a number of local groups that support the program, each rotating weeks during the summer to place the flags that week. Generally, each group will volunteer 2 — 3 weeks to place and remove the flags.”
According to Diana Morgan, who organizes Flag Duty with the Grant County Homemakers, that group began the activity in 2018. Today, there are a total of nine participating groups.
Montgomery said “we are always looking for more groups to volunteer for a week if they are able.” He said the flags are placed April through October, weather permitting.
He said “churches, associations, and local organizations all participate. Any group that is willing and able to commit to a week or two are more than welcome to reach out to us and become part of the team.” Montgomery said “Anyone who has any questions or may be interested in getting involved can email us at joe@patriotslanding.org.
Morgan summed up the feelings of those who participate in the Flag Duty, “It’s a beautiful sight to see the flags waving in the breeze down Eibeck Lane.”
