Things are about to start jumpin’ in downtown Williamstown as the Music on Main concert series returns for its fourth season. The series runs every Friday and Saturday in August, coinciding with the Ark Encounter’s 40 Days and 40 Nights Christian concerts.
Grant County Tourism Director Jamie Baker says the concerts “give visitors something to do to showcase the town.”
The concert series needed to find a new home this summer, however. The first thought was to have the event at the amphitheater, but the needed electric isn’t there. Instead, the concerts will take place at the new pavilion behind the William Arnold cabin, thanks to Forcht Bank, who agreed to the use of their parking lot.
The live music performances will all be by local and regional musicians. Baker said the line-up includes different styles of music, so there will be something to please every taste.
Friday night, Aug. 4, Rita Beach and Friends will be kicking off the series. According to Baker, Rita is in her 70’s, but can do a mean version of “Uptown Funk.”
Saturday’s group, Absent Dawn, had its roots in a church praise band. The members all wanted an outlet to play secular music, so they launched Absent Dawn. They will return to the Williamstown stage on Aug. 25.
Baker likes the feel of the downtown event that attracts both locals and visitors. She tells of a “cute little couple” from South Carolina who attended twice last year and got up and danced. Folks staying in downtown Airbnb rentals wandered down to listen.
Lots of locals enjoyed the concerts, too, of course. Baker said a few even pulled up in pick-up trucks and sat in the back. She likes seeing people get to “spend some time in their town having a nice time.”
Speaking of sitting in the back of pick-up trucks, concert goers are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket because no seating is provided.
In addition to live music, concert-goers can enjoy Belle’s Bar-b-que and ice cream from Colonel’s Creamery.
Small town summer concerts are the ideal place to make sweet memories. Make plans to attend the Music on Main concerts this month! Remember, the more people that show up for these concerts, the more encouraging it is for organizers and the more likely other events will be forthcoming.
