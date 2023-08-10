Grant County residents who live outside of Williamstown and Dry Ridge city limits will see a $71 increase on their property tax bill now that the fiscal court has passed an ordinance updating fire dues.
The original ordinance was created in 2013, establishing the annual subscriber fee to support local fire departments at $25 per parcel. Now, that fee is $96 — but this increase will only affect those in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“Over the past 11 years, that was never revisited even though the cost of doing business continues to go up with inflation,” Judge-Executive Chuck Dills said during Monday’s special fiscal court meeting.
And he wanted the public to understand that the new higher charge was not surreptitiously decided on.
“Magistrates met with the fire departments in each district, discussed the concerns and the revenue …” Dills said, adding that he had been personally approached by fire departments about the need to increase dues.
“I’ll use Dry Ridge as an example — they were bringing in approximately $70,000 a year (through fire dues). That won’t even pay for one salary with benefits,” Dills said. “And that’s about 1/7 of the cost of a fire truck, so it needed to be revisited.”
He said that thanks to magistrates taking the time to meet with departments, the court was able to get a more clear picture of what the cost needed to be.
“And we’re not setting it at what it probably should be — we’re just trying to fix something that wasn’t over the past 11 years.”
Dills said the costs came out to be an average of about $8 per month, which is $96 per year. “If you think about it, there will be concerns when people see it. It’s going from $25 to $96, 11 years later. But $96 (is) for the assurance that departments have the proper equipment to respond to your fire.”
Dills said he’s prepared for the pushback, since he sat through the debates 11 years ago, when the fire dues were initially created and set. “We heard a lot of ‘I live way out in the county. By the time the fire department will get there, my house will burn down.’ ”
But what a lot of people may not realize, he said, is that fire departments are trained to respond to many other things, not just fires.
“When a tractor turns over on someone, it’s the fire department who responds with life-saving equipment to get the tractor off of the person. So, you know — these are needed funds to operate a needed service that no longer can operate on shoestrings.”
Dills again commended the fiscal court on “taking a deep dive on this, and finding the best way to fix it.”
According to Kentucky Revised Statutes, a fire department which collects membership or subscriber fees “shall base its annual fee or charge on the level of protection offered.” KRS also says that a fire department that responds to an emergency on the property of a nonmember may charge anywhere from $500 to $1,000, based on the type of dwelling.
County Attorney Stephen Bates pointed out that there were actually three total changes to the ordinance, including the fee increase. The other two changes deal with how the annual ordinance will be passed, including that it is now the responsibility of fire departments — not magistrates — to submit any suggested “increase or decrease” in the membership dues to the judge-executive by May 30 of each year.
“The original ordinance was 11 years ago …” Dills said. “And if you noticed, it required each magistrate to reach out to fire departments. So this is streamlined — fire departments will come to my office, and that information collected will be distributed to the fiscal court.”
Magistrate Shawna Coldiron wanted to make sure each fire department will get a copy of the new ordinance. Dills said they will, along with the sheriff’s office, county clerk and property valuation administrator.
“Two of the fire departments in the county we’ve been subsidizing …” Dills added. “Before it was based on fire dues only, so Corinth and Jonesville weren’t even generating enough … so the county has been subsidizing at a tune of $25,000 a year.”
