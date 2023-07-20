On July 10, 2023 around 4:45 PM, the Williamstown Fire Department responded to a car fire on the I-75 southbound ramp. According to Fire Chief Les Whalen, a used car purchased at an auction was “fully involved upon arrival of [the] FD (Fire Department).” Black smoke darkened the sky as firefighters fought the blaze. The owner of the vehicle was not local and was not injured. The car was a total loss.
