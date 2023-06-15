Susan Sorg never met her great uncle, the late Oliver Byard Witten, a Grayson County man who was killed in a bombing while on a Japanese prison ship during World War II.
But through the years and hearing story after story about a man who moved with his family to New Mexico as a youngster, played football at the University of Arizona and later married and ran a hardware store, Sorg has made it her goal to have Witten’s remains returned to the New Mexico cemetery where his parents are buried.
“I want people to see that he was not this great military figure,” she said. “He was a guy who ran a hardware store. He was in the National Guard. He was just an ordinary man from Deming, New Mexico.”
Her great uncle wasn’t just killed in the war, but was among a group of citizen soldiers who were captured and taken onto Japanese ships. They were there for nearly three years.
“He was on a ‘hell ship’ as they called Japanese prison ships,” Sorg said. “These unmarked vessels were often bombed by Allied (planes) not knowing of the living and dying cargo inside.”
For most of her life, Sorg wasn’t sure where her uncle was buried and had the impression his body was lost at sea with many others in his group. She later learned many soldiers were interred in mass graves on the beaches in Formosa.
“I read somewhere some of those remains were later taken to the Punchbowl area of Hawaii,” Sorg said. “I learned this when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) contacted me as the closest living relative of Witten.”
The DPAA was formed in 2015 to help identify those remains. They follow the military motto of “No man left behind.”
Their mission, according to Sorg is to get the remains back to the United States so families can get proper closure.
Sorg might be the next of kin to Witten, but she is searching for a male relative in the family tree to help the DPAA positively identify her great-uncle.
“DNA is a wonderful thing, but this is at a point where it will take a male descendant from the Kentucky Witten tree which could finally allow my great uncle Byard to come home,” she said.
Sorg grew up in New Mexico and went to school at Arizona State.
“The archrival of the school Uncle Byard went to and played football for,” she laughed.
She now lives in Maine and does not know if any other family members remain. Witten and his wife did not have any children, and his sister, Sorg’s grandmother, had one son. Two other siblings died at birth. Sorg is an only child.
“That’s why I am reaching out to newspapers throughout Kentucky to see if we can locate a relative somewhere,” she said. “I’m asking for a Witten descendant, or maybe a friend of a Witten, to pass this along.”
There is a concern, however, that some people may not want the government to have their DNA.
“When people hear that, they think it is a scam or something,” Sorg said. “When somebody does give their DNA, it’s not going to go any further than that. It is exclusively for this purpose.”
Sorg recalls her great-grandmother and grandmother talking about their son and brother. She has all of the telegrams they received from her great-uncle. Since being contact by the DPAA, Sorg has wondered how she will feel if her great-uncles remains are returned to New Mexico.
“I am going to feel that it’s the greatest gift I could give his mother and his sister, especially for his mother, who I was very close to,” Sorg said. “When she passed away in 1969, she was broken hearted. She was that way her whole life after losing him.”
Anyone with information on a male member of the Witten family can contact the DPAA office at usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-tapcper@army.mil of by calling 1-800-892-2490.
