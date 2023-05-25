Monday, May 29
· Williamstown Senior Center is open 9 AM to 3 PM at 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. Call Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415 for more information.
Wednesday, May 31
· Williamstown Kiwanis, at LaRosa’s; 96 Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 PM.
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street Monday, Wednesday. For more information, call Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Thursday May 25
· Bullock Pen Water District (Grant County Sewer District) will meet at 1:00 PM at 1 Farrell Drive, Crittenden.
· Grant County Farmers’ Market will meet at 7:00 PM at the Grant County Extension Office. Call 859 824 3355 for more information.
Friday May 26
MOST OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, MAY 29 FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY. CONTACT THE BUSINESS BEFORE ATTENDING MEETING ON THIS DATE.
