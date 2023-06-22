Psalm 27:4-5 — “One thing I have desired of the Lord, that will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord All the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple. For in the time of trouble He shall hide me in His pavilion; In the secret place of His tabernacle, He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock.”
The world these days is full of bad news, with the aftershocks of Covid, an ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions throughout the Middle East, and the natural disasters that continue to take place.
It’s a time of trouble all right, and for those of us of faith, it may sometimes be hard to believe — but it never is as bad as it seems. Allow me to illustrate:
Way out west, in the dust, a cowboy is driving down a road with his dog riding in the back of his pickup truck and his faithful horse in the trailer behind.
As he takes a curve on the highway, he suddenly loses control of the vehicle and has a terrible accident.
Sometime later, a state police officer comes on the scene.
As a great lover of animals, the officer’s attention is first drawn to the horse. Realizing the seriousness of its injuries, he draws his service revolver and puts the animal out of its misery.
Then walking around the accident, he finds the dog, also critically wounded and whining miserably in pain.
This too grips the officer’s heart and he quickly ends the dog’s suffering as well.
The police officer comes around the overturned pick-up truck and locates the cowboy, who has suffered multiple fractures and can barely breathe. “Hey, are you okay?” he says.
The cowboy, of course, has heard the two gunshots and now takes one look at the smoking gun in the trooper’s hand and quickly replies with unexpected energy, “Never felt better!”
Often we end each day sitting on the edge of the bed saying, “Oh what a hard day!”
Life is full of trouble and heartaches, and as the sun sets behind the trees, we breathe a sigh and say to ourselves, “Can it get any worse than this?”
All of us are pilgrims in this dangerous world, which will wound us at times so badly it will seem unbearable.
Yet we need to remember we have this promise from God: “In the time of trouble He will hide me.”
Our true life as God’s children is hidden in Him.
So, when the world approaches us with a smoking gun, ready to put us out of our misery, perhaps we can find a supernatural strength, and simply say, “I never felt better!”
